Cleveland ISD to hold prayer vigil after San Jacinto County shooting

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – Several people and groups are offering their condolences after the tragic San Jacinto County shooting that left five people dead.

The Cleveland Independent School District is hosting a prayer vigil on Sunday. The district said one of their students was a victim of the incident.

The event is happening at 4:30 p.m. at the Northside Elementary Campus parking lot. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Enrique Reina, Honduras’ Secretary of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, also offered his condolences to the families of the San Jacinto County shooting victims.

“Our condolences to the families of the victims of this terrible crime,” he shared on Twitter. “We demand that the full weight of the law be applied against the person(s) responsible for this crime.”

Honduras' Foreign Minister shares his condolences with the victims' families after the San Jacinto County shooting. (Enrique Reina)

