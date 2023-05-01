Family shares photos of San Jacinto County shooting victims

SAN JACINTO COUNTY – A community is remembering the five lives lost during an act of violence at a San Jacinto County home Friday.

Cleveland ISD held a prayer vigil Sunday in the shooting’s aftermath. One of the victims, 9-year-old Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, was a student at Northside Elementary School. Daniel was a third-grade student and school leaders said he was always smiling. His family released photos of him to KPRC 2 Sunday.

Daniels father, Wilson Garcia was surrounded by people in the community who came together at the vigil and prayed for the family.

Garcia spoke to KPRC in Spanish.

“I have no words to describe what happened that night. I feel like I’m not alive but at the same time I am,” he said.

Cleveland ISD will have counselors on site tomorrow to help staff and students. The families have created GoFundMe pages to help with funeral expenses.

Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman (Family of Daniel Laso Guzman)

Photos were also released of the other victims of the shooting. Among them was Daniel’s mother, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 29.

Sonia Argentina Guzman (Family of Sonia Argentina Guzman)

Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21.

Diana Velazquez Alvarado (Family)

Julissa Molina Rivera, 31.

Julissa Molina Rivera (Family)

Jose Jonathan Caserez, 18.

Jose Jonathan Caserez (Family)

Authorities said a total of 10 people were in the home when the shooting occurred.

Enrique Reina, Honduras’ Secretary of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, offered his condolences to the families of the San Jacinto County shooting victims.

“Our condolences to the families of the victims of this terrible crime,” he shared on Twitter. “We demand that the full weight of the law be applied against the person(s) responsible for this crime.”

Honduras' Foreign Minister shares his condolences with the victims' families after the San Jacinto County shooting. (Enrique Reina)

