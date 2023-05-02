Repeated 911 calls, a wait for deputies: San Jacinto County survivors question why help didn’t arrive sooner
It took half an hour for San Jacinto County deputies to arrive, a survivor said. By that time, five people were mortally wounded, and the gunman was gone.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – The 911 calls began long before the killing started.
Wilson Garcia said he and his wife first called police late Friday night after their neighbor refused to stop shooting a gun outside and threatened them.
They waited.
Then the neighbor turned up at the house, occupied by several members of an extended family from Honduras. He had a rifle. He began shooting.
Read the full report from NBC News.
