Repeated 911 calls, a wait for deputies: San Jacinto County survivors question why help didn’t arrive sooner

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)