80º

LIVE

Texas

Repeated 911 calls, a wait for deputies: San Jacinto County survivors question why help didn’t arrive sooner

It took half an hour for San Jacinto County deputies to arrive, a survivor said. By that time, five people were mortally wounded, and the gunman was gone.

Daniella Silva, Priscilla Thompson and Jon Schuppe, NBC News

Tags: Texas, Deadly Shooting, Shooting, Crime, San Jacinto County Murders
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – The 911 calls began long before the killing started.

Wilson Garcia said he and his wife first called police late Friday night after their neighbor refused to stop shooting a gun outside and threatened them.

They waited.

Then the neighbor turned up at the house, occupied by several members of an extended family from Honduras. He had a rifle. He began shooting.

Read the full report from NBC News.

RELATED LINKS

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.