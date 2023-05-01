DAY 3: Search continues for Francisco Oropesa, man accused of killing 5 people, including 9-year-old

SAN JACINTO COUNTY – Monday marks the third day of the search for Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of murdering five people, including a child inside a San Jacinto County home.

Oropesa, according to officials, is considered armed and dangerous.

During a news conference on Sunday, the FBI offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Oropesa.

“We do not know where he is, we do not have any tips as to where he may be,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Houston James Smith. “We have zero leads.”

This is a developing search and investigation. KPRC 2 will provide the latest updates below. Any news conferences that occur today will be streamed in a video player that will appear at the top of this page.

