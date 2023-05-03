Wife of accused gunman among several arrested in connection with murder of 5 people, including child in San Jacinto Co.

8-year-old among 5 dead in mass shooting in San Jacinto County | Sheriff says their neighbor is the accused gunman

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – Officials said at least four people have been arrested in connection with Francisco Oropesa, the suspect accused of shooting five people, including a 9-year-old child inside a home near Cleveland last weekend.

SEE MORE: Suspected gunman believed to be responsible for 5 San Jacinto Co. murders arrested, sheriff says

Oropesa, 38 is facing five counts of murder and is expected to face a judge Wednesday morning. He was arrested Tuesday evening.

According to San Jacinto County Chief Deputy Officer Tim Kean, one of the four arrested is identified as Oropesa’s wife, Divimara Nava, 52. She is facing charges of hindering apprehension/prosecution of a known felon after jail records showed one of the vehicles spotted at the shooting scene was registered to her.

Officials said many connections to Nava brought them back to the area where the shooting took place.

Officials did not name the other arrests in the news conference.

KPRC 2 will bring the latest updates as soon as they are available.

Repeated 911 calls, a wait for deputies: San Jacinto County survivors question why help didn’t arrive sooner

Suspect in massacre of 5 neighbors in San Jacinto Co. allegedly beat his wife last year, prosecutor says

Authorities release names of 5 killed in shooting at San Jacinto County home; suspect still at large

DAY 1: Authorities release names of 5 killed in shooting at San Jacinto County home; suspect still at large

DAY 2: $80K reward offered as search continues for fugitive tied to murders of 5 people in San Jacinto County home

DAY 3: Search continues for Francisco Oropesa, man accused of killing 5 in San Jacinto County

DAY 4: Officials analyzing pieces of information, tips to find man accused of killing 5 people, including child