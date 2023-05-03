WATCH LIVE: Authorities provide update on suspected gunman involved in San Jacinto Co. murders

A person believed to be the man accused of killing five of his neighbors with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in their San Jacinto County home, was apprehended by law enforcement agents Tuesday, an official said.

A person believed to be Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said.

Authorities are awaiting fingerprints to confirm the person arrested is Oropesa, Dillon said. He has been taken to the Montgomery County Jail and is charged with first-degree murder, he said.

