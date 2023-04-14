This 1905 Texas house is a historical home dream -- with oodles of land

HOUSTON – There are times when we dream of Texas outside the Houston metro area.

Those dreams usually entail a lake, refinishing an old house that needs some -- but not a ton of love -- Victorian architecture and lots of land.

When dreams find reality, it’s so much fun looking through the pictures.

At 406 South Hunter in Bullard, Texas -- about 30 minutes south of Tyler -- there’s so much to love: a wraparound porch, a grand formal and back staircase, a library/landing, transoms above some of the doors and stained-glass window accents.

The rooms need some love: bye-bye 1990s wallpaper with borders, boring beige carpets and blank guest spaces. If we were re-doing, we’d bring in more unified traditional looks like this. It’s all just waiting because the good bones are there: the sun porch, the built-ins in the dining room and the tall ceilings throughout. It could be an updated stunner with a little effort. It’s obvious the family who owned it before cared for it. How do we know? It’s in the details -- the shining carved fireplaces, the well cared-for floors and the antique furniture lovingly displayed inside the house.

The price is $6,200,000. Dreams are pricey, no? It’s not all about the house, and likely in this case, the price is probably less likely about the house and more likely the 35.71 acres with the pond and the four-year old two-story barn, three-car garage and workshop.

The listing describes the property as an “unbelievable opportunity for potential commercial/multi-family or subdivision with 35.71 acres in the city limits of Bullard, Texas.”

Take a look through. Would you like living here? Let us know what you think in the comments.

406 S. Hunter in Bullard, Texas. (Solomon Rodgers Photography)

