Family of Arlene Alvarez holds news conference after home burglarized to urge community to rally against crime in Harris County

HOUSTON – The family of a 9-year-old Houston girl who died after she was shot by a man who opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM last year will hold a news conference Thursday to urge the community to rally against increased crime in Harris County.

The news conference comes after the family said their home was broken into and ransacked when they returned from a family trip to Disney World to cheer up Arlene’s brother, according to a release.

“We have lived in this home for 30 years and have never had this happen before. We’ve always lived in a safe neighborhood and home. It is saddening that you cannot live in a home without a security system, and surveillance cameras are not even enough,” said April Aguirre, Arlene’s Aunt.

Earlier this year, someone also broke into Arlene’s mom’s car, according to the family.

The family will be joined by community members and neighbors at Crime Stoppers of Houston at 3 p.m.