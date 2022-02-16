Arlene Alvarez’s family to speak about 9-year-old’s death after robbery, accidental shooting at Chase Bank ATM

HOUSTON – The relatives of a 9-year-old girl who was shot and killed when her family’s vehicle was struck after a robbery at a southwest Houston Chase Bank ATM drive-thru is speaking Wednesday with their attorney about what they deem is Chase Bank’s responsibility in her death.

In a news release concerning the news conference, attorney Rick Ramos points to crime in the area and what he said is Chase Bank’s culpability in this case and another – the death of Mary Jane Gonzalez in October 2021, in which she was killed at the same bank as Arlene Alvarez – the location in the 2900 block of Woodridge Drive and Village Way.

Ad

“Chase Bank and the management company are responsible for what is going on at their property, because they have done, in our opinion a little to zero in order to prevent this tragedy,” Ramos is quoted as saying. “Learning from what had occurred in the Mary Jane murder, which was highly publicized, Chase Bank was on notice that an armed robbery on the premises would cause a shooting and be the proximate cause of the death of another. In this case, the senseless murder of a 9-year-old little girl.

“The security measures that Chase bank should have instituted long ago to prevent the unreasonable risk of persons being murder by violent crimes committed on their premises, is very low in cost compared to the ultimate loss of two lives within five months. They could have either shut down the ATM machine or not offer a 24 hour service if they knew that violent crimes are committed at the bank premises at night or they need to utilize other strategies in order to prevent these tragedies.”

Ad

Hector Gonzalez, Mary Jane Gonzalez’s husband said, “Chase bank don’t care for human life in my opinion, no one from Chase bank even reached out to me. No condolences, not a word, nothing. My prayers to the family and to all of us that daily have to put our life in risk with the crime wave in Houston and Harris County.”

For more with Alvarez’s family, watch the news conference at 2 p.m. in the video player above.

RELATED: 9-year-old dies after being shot while in family’s vehicle; ATM robbery victim charged in her accidental shooting, police say

RELATED: ‘She was my soulmate’: Husband pleads with public to help identify his wife’s killer

Ad

RELATED: Rash of shootings involving children: These are the cases that rocked neighborhoods across the Houston area in recent months