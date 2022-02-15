Identities released of innocent 9-year-old on life support, ATM robbery victim charged in her accidental shooting, police say

HOUSTON – The identities have been released of both a 9-year-old girl who was critically injured by a bullet while riding in the back of her family’s truck Monday night and the man who accidentally shot her.

Family members confirm the identity of the child as Arlene Alvarez, and the Houston Police Department has confirmed the identity of the shooter as 41-year-old Tony D. Earls, who has now been charged.

Both Arlene and Earls are victims, with the night of tragedy beginning with a robbery at a Chase Bank in southeast Houston on Monday.

Police said, around 9:45 p.m., Earls was with his wife at a Chase drive-thru ATM in the 2900 block of Woodridge when an unknown man robbed them.

While the suspect was fleeing on foot, Earls pulled out a gun and began shooting, also aiming at a pickup truck he thought the suspect had gotten into, according to police.

The truck, however, was not involved in the robbery and was occupied by five members of the Alvarez family.

Arlene, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat, was struck.

Her heartbroken father spoke outside the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, describing what happened. He said Arlene was wearing headphones when shots rang out. She did not hear any warnings, therefore, had no time to react.

“I knew what had happened. I saw blood. I saw the bullet in the window already. I pulled over and I tried to turn around and by the time I turned around, he [the shooter] was gone. I was going to chase him but my other baby son was still with us. My first instinct was to grab Arlene,” he said.

Arlene was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she remains on life support.

After the tragedy, the girl’s devastated family flooded social media asking for prayers.

“Crazy how life can change in a blink of an eye… no matter how ready we think we are. We never are..I ended up working late today and could have taken the day off to spend the day with you. My baby is gone,” the father posted.

Images on social media show a loving, hard working family and Arlene was a vibrant child surrounded by love.

“I need the deepest prayers for my Arlene, my baby is in the ICU, mamita mi amor tu no mi Reyna! My baby got shot, we were driving and guy robbing at chase shot us in the truck and he shot my ARLENE! Doctors told us there is no hope! Please don’t inbox me, I NEED PRAYERS! Please, my faith is so strong and please tonight in honor my baby girl light up a candle! A real candle and prayers! PRAYERS ARE SO POWERFUL! Pleaseeeeeee! MY ARLEEEEEEENE! My perfect baby girl’ this year we had so many plans and we are going to make them happen mi amor, mi mejor amiga mamita!” Gwen Alvarez, Arlene’s mother, posted on FB.

Another family member posted a video of Arlene, showing a happy child, full of life and singing.

Police said Earls did not initially know he struck the child until he went home and called to report the robbery. Even though the shooting appears to be accidental, Earls was charged with aggravated assault- serious bodily injury.

The robbery suspect is still on the run. The robbery happened at the same Chase Bank where a 49-year-old woman was shot and killed in October 2021.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

Arlene is the second 9-year-old Houston girl within a week to be hit by gunfire while riding in the vehicle with her family. Ashanti Grant is continuing to fight for her life, remaining in a medically-induced coma, after a road rage shooter took aim at her family.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Police Chief Troy Finner have made vows to track down the criminals who are harming the innocent children of Houston.

