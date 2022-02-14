WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner, Chief Finner to provide news briefing on road rage shooting that left 9-year-old girl in critical condition

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner will hold a news conference Monday to discuss the investigation into a road rage shooting that left 9-year-old Ashanti Grant in critical condition on Feb. 8.

HPD said in a news release that investigators are still seeking information on the suspect who was driving a GMC Denali at the time of the shooting.

Ashanti’s grandmother confirmed to KPRC 2 that she will also take part of the news conference.

KPRC 2 will livestream the news conference in the video player above at 11 a.m.