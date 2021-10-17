Woman shot and killed in front of southeast Houston bank, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after investigators say she was shot in the head at a bank in southeast Houston on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in front of a Chase bank at the 2900 block of Woodridge Drive at around 12:45 a.m.

Investigators with the Houston Police Homicide Division said an HPD officer was working an extra shift across the street on Gulf Freeway when he heard shots being fired. Once he arrived at the scene, he found a woman believed to be in her mid-40s unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

The HPD officer called paramedics to render aid to the female but she was declared dead at the scene, investigators say.

The officer told investigators he chased a person believed to be the suspect on foot, but the suspect had a head start and was able to get in a light-colored four-door sedan and flee the scene.

Investigators are still trying to find the motive of the shooting, but they believe it was an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.