Local pizza restaurant to donate 30% of proceeds to family of Arlene Alvarez

HOUSTON – A southeast Houston pizza restaurant is stepping up in a big way to help the family of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, who was accidentally killed while riding in the back of her family’s truck.

In a Facebook post, Spanky’s Pizza, located at 4659 Telephone Road near 610 South Loop announced they will donate 30% of their total sales, including dine-in and takeout, to the Alvarez family.

Arlene and her family were on the way to Spanky’s for Valentine’s dinner when their truck was struck by gunfire stemmed from a robbery at Chase Bank on Woodridge Drive.

She was sitting in the rear side of the truck where she was struck, according to authorities.

If you are in the area of Spanky's Pizza- Houston at 4659 Telephone Rd on Monday, stop in for a bite. The restaurant was... Posted by KPRC2 Robert Arnold on Thursday, February 17, 2022

“We’ll honor Arlene with the biggest pizza party ever, donating 30% of total sales to support her family,” said Holly Waters, co-owner of Spanky’s.

Spanky’s was Arlene’s favorite restaurant, and the family are longtime customers.

Ad

“Let’s rally together as a community to support the Alvarez family as they mourn the loss of their beautiful daughter, Arlene, who was tragically killed this week on her way to Spanky’s for Valentine’s dinner,” Spanky’s wrote on Facebook.

Spanky’s Pizza is open beginning at 11 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

MORE COVERAGE ON Click2Houston.com: