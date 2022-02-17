Vigil held in honor of 9-year-old killed after shooting at Chase Bank ATM

HOUSTON – Dozens of people gathered for a vigil on Wednesday evening to remember little Arlene Alvarez.

“I’m glad you guys showed up for Arlene, and I really appreciate everything that everybody’s doing here,” said her father Armando Alvarez.

The emotional vigil was held outside the same bank where Houston police said a man who had been robbed on Monday night shot at the family’s truck, thinking the robbery suspect had gotten inside.

Police said Arlene was shot and later died at a hospital.

A memorial near the bank on Woodridge Drive now includes pictures, flowers, candles, and balloons.

Miriam Alvarez, who said she is Arlene’s aunt, thanked the community for the love and support.

“The ordeal was horrible to endure and to process,” Miriam said. “We just had to be more united than we were as a family, as a unit, and we could’ve never done it without the community’s help.”

There were hugs and tears during the vigil, which also included a balloon release.

“As a community, me living so close to here and always being out in the area, I just want to come and show my support to the family cause I really just don’t wish that on anybody,” said Alejandro Ortega. “It was horrible what happened.”