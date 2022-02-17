Revealed in court: 9-year-old accidentally shot, killed by robbery victim lost life over $20, prosecutors say

HOUSTON – A judge has denied to lower the bond for the robbery victim charged in the shooting death of an innocent 9-year-old girl who was riding in a truck with her family. Tony Earls appeared Thursday in a Harris County courthouse, where it was also revealed that the suspect who robbed him only got away with $20.

The Houston case has captured the attention of people cross the country, with questions arising about victims fighting back, innocent lives being caught in crossfires, and the laws about when to fire your weapon.

RELATED: Innocent 9-year-old dies after being shot while in family’s vehicle; ATM robbery victim charged in her accidental shooting, police say

According to Houston police, around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Earls was with his wife at the Chase Bank ATM drive-thru in the 2900 block of Woodridge when they were approached by an unknown man and robbed.

Ad

While the suspect was fleeing on foot, Earls pulled out a gun and began shooting, also aiming at a pickup truck he thought the suspect had gotten into, police said.

The truck, however, was not involved in the robbery and was occupied by five members of the Alvarez family.

Arlene, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat, was shot in the head.

Her father, Armando Alvarez, said he told his entire family who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting to duck down, but Arlena had on headphones and could not hear him.

Arlene was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital as Earl went home. When he called police to report his robbery, he learned of the child being hit.

He returned to the scene, surrendered his gun and was taken into custody.

Arlene, surrounded by love and family members, was removed from life support the following day and died.

Her family held a press conference Wednesday morning, with the family’s attorney calling for justice and accountability.

Ad

RELATED: This was not self-defense’: Arlene Alvarez’s family demands justice for 9-year-old killed after robbery, accidental shooting at Chase Bank ATM

A balloon release was in her honor that evening.

Earl was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond was set at $100,000. During his court appearance Thursday, his attorney argued that the bond should be reduced because, they felt, Earl was just trying to protect himself and his wife.

“It was unfortunate for both families, but there is one family that lost a child, it was senseless it was tragic, quite frankly its happening way too much and I think Houston has always been good at taking care of each other whether its hurricanes or floods or freezes and our community needs to stop this,” said Sepi Zimmer, prosecutor.

Ad

Rick Ramos, attorney for the Alvarez family, said they are pleased with the judge’s decision.

Charges could also be upgraded.