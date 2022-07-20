Family of Arlene Alvarez says they will continue to fight for justice despite grand jury declining to indict man accused of fatally shooting 9-year-old

HOUSTON – The family of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez spoke out for the first time one day after a Harris County Grand Jury declined to indict the gunman who is believed to have pulled the trigger in the fatal shooting of the child.

The family said they will continue to fight for justice and request a different grand jury to present the case again.

On Feb. 14, Alvarez was fatally struck by a bullet while riding in the back of her family’s truck after Tony Earls reportedly shot her on accident while trying to aim at a robbery suspect, according to Houston police.

Police said Earls did not initially know he struck the child until he went home and called to report the robbery.

Even though the shooting appeared to be accidental, Earls was originally charged with aggravated assault- causing serious bodily injury.

The robbery suspect whose crime led to the accidental shooting death of the innocent child is still on the run.

The suspect was described as a tall, medium to dark-skinned male, with a medium to heavyset build, wearing a mask and gloves. It is believed the suspect knew the layout of that area, and authorities say this robbery doesn’t appear to be his first.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or on his whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.