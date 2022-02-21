Wife of suspect in shooting death of 9-year-old says her husband is also victim

The suspects wife said her husband is also a victim

HOUSTON – The family and the lawyer of Tony Earls, the man accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old after a robbery at a Chase Bank, spoke out on Monday for the first time.

“The pain of losing a child is something no one should ever experience,” said DeYonna Hines, Earls’ wife.

Hines said 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez should still be here and shouldn’t have been shot, but also says her husband is a victim too.

“We were robbed at gunpoint. We didn’t know if we were gonna get out of that situation alive,” Hines said.

According to Earls’ attorney, Hines was driving when the couple stopped by the ATM at the Chase Bank in the Gulfgate area last week.

Moments later, a robber put a gun to Hines’ head and demanded money.

Earls’ attorney said the couple complied, but the robber still shot at them. In self-defense, the attorney said Earls shot back.

Earls has now been charged with aggravated assault, but those charges could be upgraded to murder.

According to Earls’ attorney, the robber is the one who should be charged with anything, including murder.

“We are hopeful that HPD will make this a top priority for them to find the person who is the real demon in this situation,” Earls attorney said.

Earls did not speak during the news conference and appeared to be emotional as his wife read a prepared statement and his attorney spoke.

Hines said she sends her condolences to Arlene’s family as they grieve.

