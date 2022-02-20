Dozens march for 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, demand justice for her family

HOUSTON – On Saturday, hundreds of people marched for 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez and demanded justice for her family.

The little girl was shot and killed when her family’s car was struck after a robbery took place at the Chase bank ATM on Woodridge Drive in Southeast Houston.

The accused gunman, Tony Earles, was charged with aggravated assault and bonded out of jail. Arlene’s father does not believe the shooting was self-defense because Earls, who was a victim of the robbery, started firing shots at the person who robbed him when the Alvarez family was more than 100 feet away.

“We know the laws and where to shoot. We shoot one and that’s it. If the person is not in front of you it’s not a threat anymore, so it’s not self-defense,” Armando Alvarez said.

Arlene’s family and people in the community held up signs and called for justice saying the senseless violence needs to stop.

“I got two boys and I look around at the crime that’s not only affecting our citizens but affecting our children and we cannot allow this to happen,” one man said.

They also marched for 11-year-old Darius Dugas and 9-year-old Ashanti Grant. Innocent children who lost their lives way too soon.

Ashanti’s grandmother stood in support.

“Even at your saddest moments and your darkest days that somebody else understands and to be able to stand in their presence and know that what we are going through it helps to comfort you,” Elaine Grant Williams said

Arlene’s mother says she is tired of seeing people commit crimes and bond out of jail. She says changes need to happen when it comes to keeping criminals off the streets.

“It’s not fair. They need to be in jail. No bond. They need to suffer what we suffer because we don’t sleep. We go through the pain, and they don’t. They come off bond and still do illegal stuff,” Gwen Alvarez said.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

March for Justice for Arlene Alvarez (Re'Chelle Turner/KPRC 2)

