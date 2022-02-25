9-year-old Arlene Alvarez to be laid to rest Friday

The public is invited to attend her funeral on Friday at 1 p.m. at Grace Church Houston, 14505 Gulf Freeway.

HOUSTON – A 9-year-old who was shot and killed when her family’s vehicle was struck after a robbery at a southeast Houston Chase Bank ATM drive-thru on Valentine’s Day will be laid to rest Friday.

The family of Arlene Alvarez has invited the public to celebrate her life at at Grace Church Houston located at 14505 Gulf Freeway at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Arlene was a fourth grade student at De Zavala Elementary School.

For those who wanted to light a candle for Arlene, click here.

Arlene’s full obituary can be read here.