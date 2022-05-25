‘Horrific and evil crime’: NRA says organization will reflect on mass shootings ahead of annual meeting in Houston

FILE - In this May 4, 2013, file photo, National Rifle Association members listen to speakers during the NRA's annual Meetings and Exhibits at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The Los Angeles City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 repealed a law requiring companies that want city contracts to disclose whether they have ties to the NRA. The 12-0 vote comes weeks after a judge blocked the city from enforcing the ordinance.(Johnny Hanson/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

HOUSTON – As the discussion on gun laws are once again at the center of attention following another deadly mass shooting in America, many people were questioning if the National Rifle Association would cancel its annual meeting in Houston.

The NRA released a statement after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two teachers.

The statement reads the following:

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services.

“Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

MORE: Gov. Greg Abbott won’t say whether he plans to attend NRA convention in Houston on Friday

From the release, the organization plans to address the deadly shooting at the event, calling the gunman a deranged criminal.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also addressed canceling the convention, stating “Canceling the convention would leave the City subject to a number of legal issues. The greater question is why are elected officials speaking there ... what message does that send?”

The NRA has not announced any changes to the event, although Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who was slated to speak at the conference, will no longer be in attendance.

KPRC 2 reached out to Cornyn’s office on why he decided to pull out from speaking at the convention.

According to his press secretary, “Prior to the tragedy in Uvalde, we had already informed the NRA he would not be able to speak due to an unexpected change in his schedule. He has to be in D.C. for personal reasons on Friday.”

