SUSPECT INFO: Here’s what we know about the 18-year-old shooter who officials say killed his grandmother, 14 students, and 1 teacher

UVALDE, Texas – Authorities are releasing information on the teenage shooter who they say killed his grandmother before murdering 14 elementary school students, and 1 teacher in Uvalde Tuesday morning.

According to officials, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos is the person who police believe acted as a lone shooter in the incident at Robb Elementary School. It is believed he was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Officials say two officers were also struck by gunfire but were not seriously injured.

Officials say Ramos is apparently from the town of Uvalde, which is 85 miles west of San Antonio, and that he was born on May 16, 2004.

He was said to have been shot and killed by authorities moments after the shooting, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

It is unclear what motive Ramos had in this shooting, or if he had previously attended the school.

The students who currently attend that school are 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders.

