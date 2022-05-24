Active shooter incidents increased more than 50 percent last year, FBI data shows

Law enforcement personnel, including the FBI, arrive at Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Active shooter incidents in 2021 surged by more than 50 percent from 2020 and nearly 97 percent from 2017, according to new FBI statistics released Monday.

In 2021, there were 61 active shooter incidents, defined as one or more people actively engaging in killing or trying to kill in a populated area by firearm, the FBI said in a report.

That is an increase of nearly 53 percent from 2020, when 40 active shooter incidents were reported. The number of cases also grew, from 30 each in 2019 and 2018 and 31 in 2017.

