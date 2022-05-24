Texas elementary school shooting echoes the Sandy Hook massacre

Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022.

The United States is once again reeling from a shocking act of violence inside an elementary school — an institution where the most innocent are supposed to feel safe.

Nearly 10 years after the Sandy Hook massacre, one of the most horrific mass shootings in American history, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, killing 14 students and a teacher.

The killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a town about 85 miles west of San Antonio, recall the agony of other tragedies, such as the shootings at Columbine High School in 1999 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

Ad

To continue reading this story, visit nbcnews.com.