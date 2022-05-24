Uvalde school shooting PHOTOS: Latest images from the scene, aftermath

At least 14 students were killed Tuesday after a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in West Texas, hospital officials confirm.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has identified the gunman as 18-year-old Salvador Romas, who was shot and killed by law enforcement.
See images from the scene of the Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary School.
MORE:
RELATED: 14 students, 1 teacher killed in shooting at Uvalde elementary school; shooter also dead, officials confirm
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.