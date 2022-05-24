78º

LIVE

Local News

‘Horrific loss’: Gov. Greg Abbott, other Texas leaders react after at least 15 killed in Uvalde elementary school shooting

KPRC 2 Staff

Tags: National, Texas, Crime, Uvalde elementary school
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Dario Lopez-Mills, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

At least 15 people are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s what Texas leaders are saying as the situation continues to unfold.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

Other Texas leaders:

MORE: Uvalde school shooting PHOTOS: Latest images from the scene, aftermath

MORE: At least 13 students brought to hospital, 2 confirmed dead, after shooting at Uvalde elementary school, officials confirm

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.