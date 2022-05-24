‘Horrific loss’: Gov. Greg Abbott, other Texas leaders react after at least 15 killed in Uvalde elementary school shooting

At least 15 people are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s what Texas leaders are saying as the situation continues to unfold.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde.



Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together.



I've instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022

Other Texas leaders:

Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.



We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.



Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022

I ask you all of you to join me in praying for our fellow Texans impacted by the horrific shooting in Uvalde today.



Lord, our refuge and strength, we pray for the souls of those lost, those who were wounded, their families, and our brave first responders. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 24, 2022

In the coming hours, we will begin to see the faces of more children whose lives have been stolen by yet another senseless act of gun violence in Texas. How much longer will we be willing to put the interests of the gun lobby over the lives of innocent people? #Uvalde. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) May 24, 2022

The darkness of this day and the evil that took so many innocent and young lives brings us to our knees. We hold one another tightly in tears and anguished prayer for our fellow Texans who are enduring this nightmare. There simply are no words. #prayforuvalde — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) May 24, 2022

Another school shooting! Although Uvalde is not in my district, my heart breaks for the students and families who are the victims. Thoughts and Prayers are not enough, especially when it comes to children. This must stop. #GunControlNow — Rep Alma Allen (@RepAllenTX131) May 24, 2022

Uvalde is a wonderful, tight-knit community west of my hometown of San Antonio. My heart goes out to the community and the families in Uvalde devastated by gun violence today. This is a parent’s worst nightmare. We need gun reform now. https://t.co/lQUPFHWlb6 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 24, 2022

It’s the unthinkable—not because we didn’t see this coming, but because we don’t want to believe this level of depravity exists.



It hurts too much.



Every level of government, every Texan, every American needs to ask: “What can I do?”https://t.co/5Rr7QOKVZb — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) May 24, 2022

I’m without words with sadness and grief for the children and teacher killed by a gunman in Uvalde. This must stop. https://t.co/zpZ3hIUr7t — Sarah Eckhardt (@sarah_eckhardt) May 24, 2022

My heart breaks for the city of Uvalde. Pray for our families.



“Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him.” “Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”



Matthew 19:14 — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 24, 2022

On phone with friends in Uvalde (I do not represent) & neighboring communities (I do represent). What we are still discovering about what happened is the face of evil and unspeakably horrific. God be with all involved. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 24, 2022

Our prayers are with the children, staff, and families of students at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Multiple people, including children, have been killed.



We ask for God’s comfort and pray for a fast recovery of the injured and healing for this small south Texas community. — Rep. Tony Tinderholt (@reptinderholt) May 24, 2022

The men and women of Constable Mark Herman's Office extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families and victims of the tragic school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/4cIEEx4sDA — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 24, 2022

More heartbreak due to yet *another* mass shooting. Today 2 more children were murdered. Gone.



How many more children must die before NRA loving politicians enact sensible gun reforms? How many?



This can never be normalized or accepted. https://t.co/YQ1NVq9JGB — Jon Rosenthal (@Jon_RosenthalTX) May 24, 2022

Prayers to all in the Uvalde community 🙏🙏🙏 — Todd Hunter (@toddahunter) May 24, 2022

I’m praying for the victims and the families of Uvalde CISD.



My heart breaks for an entire generation of children whom we have failed. A generation for whom mass shootings are a part of everyday life.



We don't have to live like this, and we can chose not to. — Mike Collier (@CollierForTexas) May 24, 2022

This is a horrific & heartbreaking situation. I’ve reached out to Rep. King and am keeping in touch with @TxDPS and @TDEM as this develops and more info becomes available. Please pray for the students, teachers, families and everyone else involved. https://t.co/OIwrI7qvTF — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) May 24, 2022

Celinda and I mourn those lost in Uvalde today and our thoughts are with everyone whose lives were forever changed.



This happens far too often. Going to school should be safe for all students and educators.



These families deserve more than prayers— they deserve action. — Celia Israel (@CeliaIsrael) May 24, 2022

Please join Tara and I in praying for the families of those whose lives were just taken in this horrific shooting in Uvalde. — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) May 24, 2022

