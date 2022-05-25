Rest in Peace: Here’s what we know about the students, adults tragically killed during Uvalde elementary school mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas – At least 19 children and two adults were shot and killed in a mass shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, officials said.

According to police, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos reportedly walked into the grade school and opened fire, striking anyone in his path.

As of Tuesday night, officials had identified one student and one of the adults who were slain during the mass shooting.

Here is what we know about the victims:

Xavier López, 10

Xavier Medina was among one of the 19 students shot and killed at Robb Elementary School Tuesday in Uvalde. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

According to a verified GoFundMe account created to help victims’ families, Xavier López, 10 was among the students shot and killed at Robb Elementary School.

His cousin, Stephanie Harris, wrote the following:

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we have to create this fundraiser for our cousin Felicia Martinez and Abel Lopez. The Medina family is asking for your help at this time both monetarily, for funeral expenses, as well as prayers for her and her family at this time. Her son was tragically taken along with so many other precious angels today in Uvalde, but we as family, know he is now with his Grandpa Benny in the Kingdom of Heaven. Any bit helps and if you cant help at this time, please lift him and all the parents coping this tragedy and loss, up in prayers tonight. If you cannot contribute at this time a share is greatly appreciated. Thank you and God Bless our children.”

Ad

Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary school was among the victims of the May 24, 2022 school shooting in Uvalde. (Lydia Martinez Delgado)

One of the adults who was killed in the shooting has been identified by family members as 4th-grade teacher Eva Mireles.

Mireles’ aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, said her niece had been a teacher for the past 17 years.

She was reportedly shot and killed ‘while trying to protect her students,’ the New York Times says.

Mireles, who was in her early 40s, leaves behind a spouse and a child.

Additional information will be provided in this article as it becomes available. Check back for updates.

SEE ALSO:

Live updates

18 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Uvalde elementary school, Texas senator says

Ad

Uvalde school shooting PHOTOS: Latest images from the scene, aftermath

Texas leaders react after at least 15 killed in Uvalde elementary school shooting

Biden speaks following deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde

Texas elementary school shooting echoes the Sandy Hook massacre

Active shooter incidents increased more than 50 percent last year, FBI data shows