Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies of heart attack, family says

Irma Garcia was one of two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

UVALDE, Texas – The husband of one of the teachers killed in a Texas school shooting this week collapsed and died on Thursday while preparing for his wife’s funeral, the family said.

Joe Garcia had been married to high school sweetheart, Irma Garcia, for 24 years before she was gunned down Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“I don’t even know how to feel. I don’t believe it. I don’t want to believe it” that Joe Garcia has passed away, Irma Garcia’s nephew, John Martinez, told NBC News.

