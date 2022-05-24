Judge Lina Hidalgo to release data on gun-related homicides in Harris County ahead of NRA Convention in Houston

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Adrian Garcia will hold a news conference Tuesday to release new data showing an increase in guns being used in homicides in Harris County.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a live stream of the event.

This comes ahead of the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston next week.

According to data from the county’s Institute for Forensic Sciences, the percentage of homicides involving a gun increased from 76% in 2018 to 84% in 2021. Preliminary data from 2022 shows that guns have been involved in 87% of homicides. Additionally, Hidalgo’s office said 2021 data showed that Black residents were disproportionately victims of gun homicides, comprising 55% of all gun homicides in the county.

Hidalgo’s office said research shows that states with “weaker” gun laws suffer from higher rates of gun deaths, including homicides, suicides, and accidental killings. Between 2011 and 2020, data suggested that the rate of gun homicides in Texas increased by 90%.

According to data released by the CDC this month, firearm deaths have surpassed car accidents as the number one killer of young people in the United States.

During the press conference, Hidalgo will announce her intent to introduce a resolution dedicating the month of June “Gun Violence Prevention Month” to honor the lives of the thousands of victims who have lost their lives to gun violence in Harris County.