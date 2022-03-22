🔒Insiders, these are 6 ways Houston felt BIG LOVE♥ for Carlos Correa over his years in H-Town

HOUSTON – Carlos Correa is leaving Houston for the Twins, but the love is still there for Houston. Here are five times when Houston fell in love with the baseball player during his tenure with the Astros.

His friendship with Astros slugger and fielding great Jose Altuve

If we’re talking about on the field, there are many times Correa dug in and helped Houston win. However, some of the most endearing moments are when he and Altuve teamed up to get the out. And we, as onlookers, enjoyed their celebrations on and off the field. It was a bromance made in Houston and we’re really, really going to miss their pairing. If they cross paths on the road, you can bet we’ll be watching for those handshakes and hugs between Altuve and Correa. Don’t mind us over here. We just have a little something in our eye. 😭😭😭😭😭😭

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Alex Bregman #2, Marwin Gonzalez #9 and Carlos Correa #1 after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa email after their win in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. The Astros won 9-5. The Braves lead the series 3-2 games. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates their win with Jose Altuve against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa celebrate after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, right, is congratulated by Jose Altuve after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Eli Morgan during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, and Jose Altuve celebrate the team's win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Carlos Correa #1 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa

Houston Astros star players (l-r) World Series MVP George Springer, American League batting champion Jose Altuve and All-Star Carlos Correa team up with Mickey Mouse for a World Series victory parade Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney World Parade saluted the teams first world title in its 56-year history. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Carlos Correa #1 after hitting a solo home run off Charlie Morton #50 of the Tampa Bay Rays (not pictured) during the first inning in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 07, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

His engagement to Daniella Rodriguez after the World Series win in 2017

Who doesn’t love an engagement? Ok. Some folks don’t, but when you pair it with a World Series win and a massive ring (in addition to a World Series ring), it’s hard to not love it. Correa dropped to his knees and proposed on the field to Daniella Rodriguez. The surprise moment was something to behold live. We were just as surprised as Rodriguez to see the celebrations turn into an even bigger, life-changing affair for the couple. Ok, maybe we weren’t as surprised as Rodriguez, but we were for sure shocked to see that ring! Revisit the ring and the moment in the photos below.

Daniella Rodriguez, former Miss Texas shows off her engagement ring after Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa purposed after Game 7 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Daniella Rodriguez wearing her engagement ring, holds hands with Houston Astros' Carlos Correa after Game 7 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. Correa proposed to Rodriguez after the game. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Daniella Rodriguez, former Miss Texas, talks to Houston Astros' Carlos Correa after Game 7 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. Correa proposed to Rodriguez after the game. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The way he loves his fans

When little Scarlett cried over Correa’s engagement to Daniella Rodriguez, we watched and knew we had to do something. KPRC 2 reached out to Correa and little Scarlett’s family and made a meeting happen at KPRC 2. The surprise was amazing to orchestrate. However, KPRC 2 learned something about Correa and Rodriguez that day. They are all about the fans. Not only did they meet with Scarlett, they also stayed and talked and signed autographs and took photos with many staff at the station who wanted to meet them.

A young baseball player also got to meet Correa after connecting with KPRC 2. You can read that story here.

Scarlett Sanchez, 9, who met Carlos Correa after viral video in 2017 reacts to his departure from the Astros to the Twins (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thanks to a KPRC 2 news story, Astros star Carlos Correa was able to chat with a young baseball player from Puerto Rico. (KPRC)

Wedding

After the romantic engagement, the world fell in love with Correa again after seeing the couple’s wedding through photos on Instagram. What a glorious day for a beautiful couple. Revisit the celebrations.

Baby Kylo Correa is born

Correa and Rodriguez announced in 2021 they were having a child together. Baby Kylo was born in December. You can follow the couple’s updates on Daniella’s Instagram for all of the adorable pictures of the young Correa as he grows up. We ♥ seeing Correa be a dad.

The way Correa stepped in to help after devastating earthquakes in Puerto Rico

Correa joined the relief effort to help those in need in Puerto Rico after a series of earthquakes caused destruction along the island’s southern coast in 2020. Correa raised the money for earthquake relief through his nonprofit, the Correa Family Foundation. Correa’s foundation also helped people amid the coronavirus pandemic and following Hurricane Florence in 2018. Read more here.

Here’s just one more photo...we just love this duo and will miss it dearly.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jose Altuve hug after Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 7-2, to tie the series 1-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

What will you most remember and love about Correa during his time in Houston? Let us know in the comments.