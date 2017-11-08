HOUSTON – A sparkling diamond ring may have closed the deal for Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and new fiancée Daniella Rodriguez, but it broke the heart of one of Correa’s smallest and most dedicated fans.

PHOTOS: Carlos Correa meets his once-forlorn fan

Four-year-old Scarlett Sanchez’s tearful video went viral after the Correa celebrated his World Series win and popped the question in front of millions of live television viewers.

Ad

Correa tweeted a plea to find the girl, and KPRC Channel 2 decided to step in and help.

My heart is melting 💗 @DaniellaRdz1 said that she can share me only with you 😂 retweet so I can meet this cute little girl 😊 pic.twitter.com/7gwjXLsnqa — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) November 5, 2017

Our staff invited Scarlett and her family to our television studio in southwest Houston for a tour, but we had more in store for her.

As she sat on our interview couch, Correa himself walked into the studio exclaiming, “Hi Scarlett!”

#CarlosCorrea is here at #KPRC2! He's surprising the little Houston Astros fan who was devastated by his proposal at the #worldseries. #thankyouastros JOIN THE LIVE FEED OF THE SURPRISE. Read the story: https://www.click2houston.com/entertainment/houston-astros-star-carlos-correa-makes-forlorn-fan-s-day-with-surprise-at-kprc-studios Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Correa has had an incredibly busy schedule since his World Series win including a trip to Walt Disney World and appearances on late-night talk shows, but he knew he had to make time to meet his biggest, tiniest fan.

"I saw the video and I was like, 'Oh my gosh I need to meet this girl.' She's the biggest fan ever, she's crying over my engagement so I need to meet her and give her a hug, so I'm just glad that I'm here and I got to meet her," Correa said.

When Correa turned Scarlett’s attention to his fiancée Daniella who was standing in the studio, the little girl was gracious.

Ad

VIDEO: Correa speaks on proposal, fans

"She's cute,” Scarlett squeaked. “She’s a princess!”

“You are too,” Correa responded.

After taking photos with the Astros star and trying on Daniella’s engagement ring, Scarlett was finally happy -- and Correa was, too.

VIDEO: Carlos Correa introduces Scarlett Sanchez to Daniella Rodriguez in KPRC Studios

"It's not about the baseball players. I'm a human being as well. I want to be identified as a good baseball player, but an even better person. Things like this is what drives me every single day. Fans supporting me throughout my whole career and inspiring me every single day to do my best out there on the field," he said.

Ad

Correa also spoke to all the Astros fans out there.

"I want to say to the fans, thank you for your support. You guys have been amazing all year long. Thank you for being there every single day, bringing the best out of us, the energy. We fed off your energy, so thank you very much," he said.

VIDEO: Carlos Corrrea has a message to Astros fans

He said the new Sports Illustrated prediction that the Astros could repeat as World Series champion in 2018 could come to fruition.

"We have the team to do it. We stay the same for next year. Our core players are the same, so hopefully we can do it again for the city of Houston," he said.

WATCH FULL VISIT: Correa surprises heartbroken fan at KPRC

Ad

Correa said he will take some time off, then wants to go to visit the children's hospital in Houston to visit with the kids there.

As for Correa and Rodriguez, Walt Disney World has offered to host their wedding, but he said they haven’t discussed the wedding plans yet.