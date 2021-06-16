Astros’ Carlos Correa, wife Daniella expecting first child

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella Correa Rodriguez are expecting their first child.

HOUSTON – Baby Correa is on the way!

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella Correa-Rodriguez are expecting their first child. Correa-Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas USA, announced the news on Instagram Wednesday sharing two photos of them holding an ultrasound.

“The butterflies he used to give me turned into little feet,” she wrote.

RELATED: Can you guess what Carlos Correa lost on his wedding night?

This marks the next chapter for Correa’s love tale.

According to media reports, the two were first introduced in 2016, and a few months later, they went public with their relationship. Then, after the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Correa proposed on live television.

The couple later tied the knot in December 2019 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.