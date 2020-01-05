Can you guess what Carlos Correa lost on his wedding night?
It’s a loss we all fear. Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa lost his ring on his wedding night, the player said in a tweet.
Sooo did you guys know that I lost my wedding ring on my wedding night? 🙈— Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) January 4, 2020
Correa and his wife Daniella Rodriguez, former Miss Texas, tied the knot on Dec. 9, 2019 in Punta Cana.
It’s not clear when during the festivities Correa lost his ring but what’s clear is that it didn’t make a dent in the festivities. Correa and Rodriguez took to Instagram to post photos of their dreamy wedding.
Last night I had the wedding of my dreams! Everything that I imagined was brought to life. I can’t thank all of our family and friends enough for loving us and sharing this moment with us. EXCITED TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE WITH THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!❤️❤️❤️ #CorreaWedding #CorreaPerrea
Fans have been following the pair’s relationship for years.
The two crossed paths in 2016 when Rodriguez, as Miss Texas USA, threw out the first pitch at a game at Minute Maid Park. Her pitch was way off, but her connection with Correa was right on target. They went public with their romance a few months later.
Then, in November 2017,came a proposal Houstonians will never forget. After the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Correa got down on one knee and proposed on live television.
