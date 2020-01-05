74ºF

Can you guess what Carlos Correa lost on his wedding night?

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 21: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros looks on prior to Game Seven of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
It’s a loss we all fear. Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa lost his ring on his wedding night, the player said in a tweet.

Correa and his wife Daniella Rodriguez, former Miss Texas, tied the knot on Dec. 9, 2019 in Punta Cana.

It’s not clear when during the festivities Correa lost his ring but what’s clear is that it didn’t make a dent in the festivities. Correa and Rodriguez took to Instagram to post photos of their dreamy wedding.

Until Death Do Us Apart ❤️

Fans have been following the pair’s relationship for years.

The two crossed paths in 2016 when Rodriguez, as Miss Texas USA, threw out the first pitch at a game at Minute Maid Park. Her pitch was way off, but her connection with Correa was right on target. They went public with their romance a few months later.

Then, in November 2017,came a proposal Houstonians will never forget. After the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Correa got down on one knee and proposed on live television.

