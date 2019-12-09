Vows on the beach: Carlos Correa, Daniella Rodriguez share dream ceremony, first dance as married couple in Punta Cana
HOUSTON – It was a magical Saturday evening for Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella.
Although the pair already tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony, Saturday night was all about the celebration in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Correa took to Instagram to share the dreamy ceremony with a gorgeous sunset backdrop across the beach. Through all the videos, you can just feel the love between the two as they celebrate the beginning of their lives together.
View this post on Instagram
Last night I had the wedding of my dreams! Everything that I imagined was brought to life. I can’t thank all of our family and friends enough for loving us and sharing this moment with us. EXCITED TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE WITH THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!❤️❤️❤️ #CorreaWedding #CorreaPerrea
View this post on Instagram
Best Night of our lives. A moment that we will always cherish. Thank you to everybody that showed up to celebrate such a special night. I’m so happy and blessed to have found the love of my life. Love you, Wifey ❤️ @daniellardzz Oh, I promise to share some more great photos with you guys 🙏🏽 Thank you for the well wishes. We love you guys ❤️
The Correas’ love story
This has been a love story fans have been following for years.
It appears they first crossed paths in 2016 when Rodriguez, as Miss Texas USA, threw out the first pitch at a game at Minute Maid Park. Her pitch was way off, but her connection with Correa was right on target. They went public with their romance a few months later.
And then came a moment Houstonians will never forget. After the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Correa got down on one knee and proposed on live television.
