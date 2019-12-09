Vows on the beach: Carlos Correa, Daniella Rodriguez share dream ceremony, first dance as married couple in Punta Cana

HOUSTON – It was a magical Saturday evening for Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella.

Although the pair already tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony, Saturday night was all about the celebration in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Correa took to Instagram to share the dreamy ceremony with a gorgeous sunset backdrop across the beach. Through all the videos, you can just feel the love between the two as they celebrate the beginning of their lives together.

The Correas’ love story

This has been a love story fans have been following for years.

It appears they first crossed paths in 2016 when Rodriguez, as Miss Texas USA, threw out the first pitch at a game at Minute Maid Park. Her pitch was way off, but her connection with Correa was right on target. They went public with their romance a few months later.

And then came a moment Houstonians will never forget. After the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Correa got down on one knee and proposed on live television.