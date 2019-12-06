Carlos Correa & Daniella Rodriguez will have their wedding ceremony this weekend

HOUSTON – Yes, they are already married. But Houston Astros star Carlos Correa and his bride will be celebrating their nuptials in grand style tomorrow.

Rodriguez revealed Dec. 7 as the date of their wedding, a year ago on her Instagram.

Then, the couple surprised everyone last month by tying the knot in a quiet courthouse ceremony.

Correa and Rodriguez assured their fans in social media comments that there would still be a ceremony this month.

The bride and groom have been posting videos on their Instagram stories this week, showing the excitement leading up to the big ceremony.

This has been a love story fans have been following for years.

It appears they first crossed paths in 2016 when Rodriguez, as Miss Texas USA, threw out the first pitch at a game at Minute Maid Park. Her pitch was way off, but her connection with Correa was right on target. They went public with their romance a few months later.

And then came a moment Houstonians will never forget. After the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Correa got down on one knee and proposed on live television.