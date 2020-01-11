Astros star Carlos Correa launches fundraiser to raise money for Puerto Rico after earthquakes

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is joining the relief effort to help those in need in Puerto Rico after a series of earthquakes caused destruction along the island’s southern coast.

Correa is raising money for earthquake relief through his nonprofit, the Correa Family Foundation. As of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Puerto Rican native has already raised $10,188 of his $20,000 fundraising goal.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing more damage to an island already devastated by previous quakes.

The quake Saturday morning was the strongest shake yet since a magnitude 6.4 quake — the strongest to hit the island in a century — struck the island Tuesday, killing one person, injuring nine others, and destroying hundreds of homes and several schools and businesses.

The earthquakes have left hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans still without power and water, and displaced thousands.

Correa and his wife Daniella Correa were in Puerto Rico Tuesday and shared their experience on social media.

Earthquake was insane!! Scariest moment of my life!! — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) January 7, 2020