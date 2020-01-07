How Carlos Correa and wife Daniella described living through earthquake in Puerto Rico

HOUSTON – Newlyweds Carlos and Daniella Correa experienced a big hit in Puerto Rico when the island was shaken by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake this week.

The couple was visiting the Houston Astros player’s hometown as a part of the Correa Family Foundation to meet with and honor children battling cancer.

In the early morning hours, the pair were awaken by the intense shake. The Correas took to Twitter to say it was the scariest moment of their lives.

Earthquake was insane!! Scariest moment of my life!! — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) January 7, 2020

Never been so scared in my life! #earthquake #PuertoRico — Daniella Correa (@DaniellaRdz1) January 7, 2020

In a story on Instagram, Carlos told his viewers to remain informed of the situation, stay safe and pray.

The couple shared photos of the aftermath on their Instagram stories:

Carlos Correa provides update to fans through an Instagram story post regarding the earthquake in Puerto Rico.

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa shares photo of damage caused by 6.6 magnitude earthquake while in Puerto Rico.

