How Carlos Correa and wife Daniella described living through earthquake in Puerto Rico
HOUSTON – Newlyweds Carlos and Daniella Correa experienced a big hit in Puerto Rico when the island was shaken by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake this week.
The couple was visiting the Houston Astros player’s hometown as a part of the Correa Family Foundation to meet with and honor children battling cancer.
View this post on Instagram
Such a special day. The @correa_family_foundation keeps bringing smiles to those who need it the most! Today we got to meet a lot of special kids that are fighting the long battle of cancer! I was able to talk to them and hear their testimony! They know they are not alone and that we are going to be with them every step of the way. The foundation and my hometown also surprised me with this beautiful mural by @nicolezowee . I’m super grateful for the help that they provide so we can reach this beautiful families. The wall with the signatures says: “We will fight with you”. Every one of our patients names are on it ❤️ LETS KEEP FIGHTING TOGETHER 🙏🏽
In the early morning hours, the pair were awaken by the intense shake. The Correas took to Twitter to say it was the scariest moment of their lives.
Earthquake was insane!! Scariest moment of my life!!— Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) January 7, 2020
Never been so scared in my life! #earthquake #PuertoRico— Daniella Correa (@DaniellaRdz1) January 7, 2020
In a story on Instagram, Carlos told his viewers to remain informed of the situation, stay safe and pray.
The couple shared photos of the aftermath on their Instagram stories:
