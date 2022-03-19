‘A sad day for Houston’: Houstonians react to Carlos Correa reportedly leaving Astros for Twins

HOUSTON – Houstonians are waking up to the news of one of the Astros’ most prized players reportedly leaving the team.

Multiple reports said early Saturday that Astros SS Carlos Correa has signed a 3-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, totaling $105.3 million, with a yearly payout of $35 million, making his salary the fourth highest in Major League Baseball.

Astros fans are sad to see star shortstop Carlos Correa leaving Houston for the Minnesota Twins. But the question many have — why Minnesota? @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/qK5uX7AdTc — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) March 19, 2022

This comes less than 24 hours after Texans QB Deshaun Watson waived his no-trade clause and was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The deal is still pending and if approved, Correa’s time with Houston will end.

See what Houstonians are saying below:

I know I didn’t jus wake up to Carlos Correa is gone to the Twins, 10hrs after we traded Deshaun Watson 😑 — Fella🤘🚀🇨🇱 (@SpaceCityFella) March 19, 2022

How does Houston lose Carlos Correa and Deshaun Watson on the same day… — jovan (@sernavoj) March 19, 2022

How in the world do you lose Carlos Correa to a THREE year deal? That’s exactly the type of deal the Astros should have been looking to match. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) March 19, 2022

Carlos Correa to Minnesota. Astros will still make the World Series again soon anyway. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Houston Menace🦹🏾‍♂️ (@Houston__Menace) March 19, 2022

I couldn’t care less about Deshaun Watson. But Carlos Correa?!?!? 😭😩 — Dennis Silva II (@densilva02) March 19, 2022

Deshaun Watson gets traded for a bag of chips the same day Carlos Correa leaves the city of Houston.



What a day. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ 🚀 (@BiasedHouston) March 19, 2022

SORRY I TRIED 😭😭 — Machete Maldonado (@Machete1224) March 19, 2022

Say man it’s a sad day for Houston why Carlos Correa have to leave us bro 😢 — Vic ひ (@vic3hunna) March 19, 2022

Not only did I wake up at 6:30 on a Saturday. No cause that wasn’t bad enough on it’s own. I wake up to the news that Carlos Correa is no longer an Astro…. Gawd! — Mario Alberto García Jr. (@Mario_Garcia10) March 19, 2022

What are your thoughts on Carlos Correa signing with the Twins? Tell us in the comments below.