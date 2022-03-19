72º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

‘A sad day for Houston’: Houstonians react to Carlos Correa reportedly leaving Astros for Twins

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Carlos Correa, Baseball, Sports, Astros, Houston Astros

HOUSTON – Houstonians are waking up to the news of one of the Astros’ most prized players reportedly leaving the team.

Multiple reports said early Saturday that Astros SS Carlos Correa has signed a 3-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, totaling $105.3 million, with a yearly payout of $35 million, making his salary the fourth highest in Major League Baseball.

This comes less than 24 hours after Texans QB Deshaun Watson waived his no-trade clause and was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The deal is still pending and if approved, Correa’s time with Houston will end.

RELATED: Correa and Twins agree to $105.3M, 3-year deal

RELATED: Carlos Correa puts minimalist Montrose digs on the market for $1.6M; Take a look inside

See what Houstonians are saying below:

What are your thoughts on Carlos Correa signing with the Twins? Tell us in the comments below.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email