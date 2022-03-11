PHOTOS: Carlos Correa puts minimalist Montrose digs on the market for $1.6M; Take a look inside

HOUSTON – Carlos Correa is ready to say goodbye to his Montrose home.

The Houston Astros shortstop who is now a free agent recently placed his house on the real estate market for $1,599,000.

The contemporary quarters sit on a 6,200-square-foot lot at 1231 Peden Street and boast three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Features that stand out in this sleek, 3,657-square-foot home include:

A sitting area and fireplace in the primary bedroom

A sport court

Media room

A covered patio equipped with a TV and gas-log fireplace

A pool and hot tub

Drafted out of high school at just 17, Correa made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2015. Correa won AL Rookie of the Year and quickly became a darling of the franchise. He starred in the World Series in 2017. During post-game interviews, he dropped down on one knee and proposed to his then-girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, Miss Texas 2016, on national television. The couple married in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2021.

At the end of the 2021 season, Correa reportedly turned down a five-year, $160 million offer from the Astros and became a high-profile free agent.

Ad

Now that the 2022 season finally has a start date, April 7, the question “Where will Carlos Correa sign?” is again in the forefront of Houston baseball fans’ minds.

The Harris County Appraisal District lists Correa’s Montrose home as having an appraised value of $1,349,309 and a market value of $1,406,400.

The luxe listing is represented by Kristi Neal of C & K Properties. For more information on the listing, click here or call (713) 858-4595.

Scroll through the photos below to take a gander at the Montrose listing.

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006 (Images courtesy of Kristi Neal)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.