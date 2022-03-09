Grand jury to hear evidence in case involving Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Friday

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Houston. A judge has declined efforts by attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to delay all his depositions in connection with lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. During a court hearing Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, defense attorney Rusty Hardin asked that depositions be delayed until the end of a criminal investigation. (AP Photo/Justin Rex File)

A grand jury is expected to hear evidence Friday in a possible criminal investigation surrounding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to the office of Rusty Hardin & Associates, Watson’s legal defense team.

Watson has been accused by 22 women of sexual assault or sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The women are represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of his clients.

Ten of the women went a step further, filing criminal complaints against Watson last year, according to records from the Houston Police Department. Several of those plaintiffs have received subpoenas to testify on Friday in the criminal investigation. Watson is also scheduled to testify.

Hardin and Watson continue to proclaim his innocence. Hardin admits that some sort of sexual activity occurred in some of the sessions, but remains adamant that Watson did not force himself on anyone. He says these are “civil matters that belong in the civil courts.”

Ad

Hardin said that he is pleased that the grand jury will be addressing the matter this week, hopefully dismissing the allegations so Watson can focus on other matters.

“The free agency time is around the corner and we’ve wanted this decision to be made by then and it looks like they’re going to and I’m welcoming it,” Hardin said in a telephone interview with the New York Times. “There’s never been any crime here, no matter if you call it indecent assault or anything else,” he said.

MORE:

Deshaun Watson attorney Rusty Hardin says Texans star has spoken to the FBI, lawyer ‘welcomes’ federal investigation

Ad

NFL: No set timeline for outcome in Deshaun Watson investigation

Attorney representing Deshaun Watson says NFL has not questioned player; Buzbee releases statement on case

TIMELINE: Accusations against Deshaun Watson span 9 months, including more than 3 months of NFL season

Deshaun Watson’s accusers appear in court

Deshaun Watson: This is what we know about him, his career, his life in Houston

Ad

Texans Deshaun Watson versus Jane Doe: Inside the lawsuit filed by massage therapist

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee says he’s handling additional cases alleging assault by Texan QB Deshaun Watson

Texans QB Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit attorney Tony Buzbee says he’s filing against him