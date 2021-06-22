NFL: No set timeline for outcome in Deshaun Watson investigation

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings recently. In court documents filed late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she "reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed." (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

HOUSTON – A spokesperson for the NFL says it has no set timeline for the investigation into whether Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson violated the League’s Personal Conduct Policy.

“Every review is different with its own set of issues and facts,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told KPRC 2.

Twenty-two women have filed suit against Watson, accusing him of inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.

While Watson’s legal team has said that some massages led to consensual sexual encounters, his attorneys deny that he assaulted any of the women.

In addition to the NFL, the Houston Police Department is also investigating the allegations against Watson.

Last week, Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said the NFL has not yet interviewed his client.

“Not unusual at all for it to take this long,” Hardin told KPRC 2 on Tuesday. “Remember, there are 22 women making allegations, and they all need to be talked to, whether they have made formal complaints themselves.”

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all 22 women suing Watson, has previously confirmed that at least four of his clients have been interviewed by investigators with the NFL.

“The NFL will wait until the criminal investigation is over before asking us anything,” said Hardin. “They are always scrupulous about not interfering with the criminal investigation.”

Hardin said that there are numerous witnesses on Watson’s side that need to be talked to as well.

“I think the HPD will do a thorough investigation of both sides,” said Hardin.

Both Hardin and Buzbee have said there are no current talks of a settlement.