Attorney: NFL has not questioned Deshaun Watson

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings recently. In court documents filed late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she "reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed." (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

HOUSTON – An attorney for Houston Texans Deshaun Watson says the NFL has yet to interview the quarterback as it investigates whether Watson violated the League’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Twenty-two women accuse Watson of inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.

While Watson’s legal team has said that some massages led to consensual sexual encounters, his attorneys deny that he assaulted any of the women.

Tony Buzbee, who represents all 22 women suing Watson, has previously confirmed that four of his clients have been interviewed by investigators with the NFL.

The Houston Police Department is also investigating.

There were once talks of a settlement, but Watson’s attorney told KPPRC 2 Thursday that there are no settlement conversations going.

“All litigation is about leveraging the other side. From the moment the first lawsuit dropped, Tony Buzbee has had a virtual monopoly on it. And every day that training camp gets a little closer, that leverage only becomes stronger,” said KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice. “If the over/under on these lawsuits going away is 90 days, I’ll take the over.”

Hardin said depositions begin in September, but no specific dates have been set.