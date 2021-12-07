5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Dec. 7

Teen arrested, charged in beating of Brazoswood High School classmate at gathering in Lake Jackson, police say

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 7:

1. Decomposing body found in backyard of home in Houston’s Fourth Ward, police say

A decomposing body has been discovered in the backyard of a home in Houston’s Fourth Ward, police say.

The body was found outside of a multi-residential building in the 600 block of West Clay Street. Police said they were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, the body had been rotting for several months. The homeowner of the building has been missing since earlier this year, police said.

“Yes, there has been a homeowner that’s been missing since March of this year,” Sgt. Jimenez Stephen with Houston Police Department Homicide said. “Again, we can’t verify until we speak with the ME (medical examiners) and get dental records or DNA. Again, it’s a pretty badly decomposed body.”

2. Teen arrested, charged in beating of Brazoswood High School classmate at gathering in Lake Jackson, police say

A teen has been arrested in connection with the severe beating of one of his classmates at a social gathering in Lake Jackson on Friday.

Reid Mitchell, 17, has been charged with aggravated assault.

On the night of the incident, Lake Jackson Police Department responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. regarding an assault at a home on Cherrywood Court.

They arrived to find 16-year-old Cole Hagen suffering from injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

The victim’s older brother, Cory Hagen, said Cole was invited out to the social gathering in the Lake Jackson Farms neighborhood by his peers.

3. Omicron variant detected in Houston’s wastewater, health department confirms

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Houston’s wastewater, the Houston Health Department announced Monday night.

According to the report, wastewater samples collected on Nov. 20-30 showed the omicron variant at eight of the city’s 39 wastewater treatment plants, including W.C.I.D. #111, Chocolate Bayou, Keegans Bayou, Metro Central, Northgate, Sims Bayou North, Turkey Creek, and West District.

“The Houston Health Department and Houston Water continue to do an exceptional job tracking the impact of the virus in our community,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Vaccines help protect us, our loved ones, friends, and colleagues in the work environment. As the holidays approach, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant about their health and safety.”

Federal health officials are conducting studies on whether Omicron is more transmissible, causes more serious illness, or evades vaccine protection compared to other variants of the virus. Results are expected in the next few weeks.

4. Houston woman with no recent travel history tests positive for omicron variant, Judge Hidalgo confirms

A northwest Houston woman with no recent travel history tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

“It’s normal for viruses to mutate, and given how quickly Omicron spread in southern Africa, we’re not surprised that it showed up here,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “Getting vaccinated and continuing to use prevention strategies, including wearing a mask when you are around people you don’t live with, social distancing, handwashing and getting tested when you have symptoms, will help slow the spread of the virus and help end the pandemic.”

According to the Texas Department of State and Health Services, the woman, who is in her 40s, was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week and later genetic sequencing results showed the infection was caused by the omicron variant strain.

Rafael Lemaitre, communications director and senior advisor to Hidalgo, said the woman is likely the first person in Texas to test positive for the new variant.

5. Travis Scott requests lawsuits be dismissed, issues general denial following deadly Astroworld Festival

Rapper Travis Scott has requested for lawsuits to be dismissed Monday following the deadly Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques B. Webster II, asked a judge to dismiss 11 lawsuits against him, court documents show.

According to NBC News, the documents, which were filed in Harris County District Court, said Scott’s attorney Ed McPherson issued a “general denial” on his behalf to allegations that he was responsible for the deaths and injuries of multiple concertgoers. The filing was also made for Cactus Jack Records, LLC, which includes Scott’s other companies.

The rapper has asked that the claims be “dismissed with prejudice,” which means once the case is over with, it can’t be refiled or brought back to court.

