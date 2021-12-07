62º

Capital murder charge dropped against man accused in deadly 2018 home invasion

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A suspect who was once charged with capital murder is now out of jail and the capital murder charge is now dropped, KPRC 2 Investigates learned.

On Monday, Frank Garcia was seen inside of the courthouse smiling and wearing a ballcap. He now only faces a burglary charge.

In 2018, Garcia was accused of breaking into a Mount Houston home with two other suspects and firing several rounds, killing the homeowner, Jessie Renteria.

“I know the public is always like why is this getting reduced, but this was an evidence-based decision. There are other parties involved that are being held accountable,” said Garcia’s lawyer, Anthony Osso.

Garcia is due back in court in February.

