HCSO investigating report of sergeant being sexually assaulted by jail inmate

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a sergeant reported she was physically and sexually assaulted by a jail inmate.

On Monday, Nov. 6, at about 2 p.m., investigators said an HCSO sergeant reported that she was assaulted by a 27-year-old inmate in an administrative office on the fifth floor of the 1200 Baker Street jail facility.

Authorities said the sergeant was immediately taken to the jail clinic for treatment and later transported to a local hospital for further medical care and support services.

“The brutal attack of our Sheriff’s Office teammate warrants a thorough and swift investigation,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Uncovering all the relevant facts related to this alleged assault is a top priority as we seek answers and justice. All our brave employees deserve to feel safe, and we will do everything to protect them. Our team’s immediate focus is offering a range of full support to our team member.”