16-year-old Brazoswood HS student unconscious in ICU after being attacked by peers, family says

BRAZORIA COUNTY – A teenager is now unconscious after a group of high school seniors reportedly attacked him at a gathering on Friday, according to the victim’s family.

The older brother of 16-year-old Cole told KPRC 2 that his younger brother was invited out to the social gathering in the Lake Jackson Farms neighborhood by his peers.

Sometime after Cole arrived at the party, another teenager lured him outside after telling him that his truck had been damaged.

Moments later, he was attacked by a group of teens who he believed were his friends. One of the students even hit him from behind with a ‘blunt object,’ his brother Cory said.

Cory went on to say that the suspected ring leader of the entire incident planned the situation out earlier in the week.

After the students finished attacking Cole, they reportedly left him lying on the ground outside.

Cory says the ‘ring leader’ texted Cole’s close friend after the beating, saying, “Go get your boy out of the street.”

Cole has been unconscious at Memorial Hermann Hospital since Friday.

The family has raised a total of $19K in reward money for videos showing the attack.