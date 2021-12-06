Man charged in 2019 murder of Houston police sergeant Christopher Brewster sentenced to life in prison

Arturo Solis, 25, appears in court on Dec. 9, 2019. He is accused of killing Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster on Dec. 7, 2019.

HOUSTON – The man charged in the 2019 murder of a Houston police sergeant will spend the rest of his life behind bars after accepting a plea deal Monday.

Arturo Solis was charged with capital murder in the Dec. 7, 2019 shooting death of Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster. According to the district attorney’s office, Solis did not have a trial. Solis was 25 years old at the time and Brewster was 32.

Authorities provided details of what happened on that day as Brewster was trying to assist a woman with a domestic violence situation.

According to HPD, a woman called police saying she was being attacked by her boyfriend, who was armed with two handguns. Brewster was the responding officer.

Brewster spotted Solis walking with the victim on Avenue L. Brewster then got out of his patrol car and the victim shouted, “That’s who you are looking for,” according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said Brewster called out to Solis, who then shot Brewster several times. Brewster did not have his weapon drawn at the time of the shooting, police said.

Although Brewster was mortally wounded, the sergeant radioed a description of the gunman during his call for help. Solis fled the scene, but authorities set up a perimeter and arrested him as he was jumping a fence near a school about a block away.

Solis was known for having a lengthy criminal history.

“Sgt. Brewster’s family’s wishes were taken into consideration, and this defendant will spend every day for the rest of his life in prison,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Our community will forever be safe from this selfish coward, who senselessly murdered a police sergeant.”

After pleading guilty Monday, prosecutors said Solis was sentenced to life with no parole.