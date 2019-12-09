No bond for man accused of killing Sgt. Christopher Brewster

HOUSTON – The 25-year-old suspect accused of killing Houston Police Sergeant Christopher Brewster appeared in court Monday morning in a yellow jumpsuit and handcuffs with tears in his eyes.

Judge Danilo Lacayo found probable cause and denied bond for Arturo Solis, who faces a capital murder charge in the Dec. 7 slaying of the 9-year veteran of the Houston Police Department.

During the Monday hearing, prosecutors told the judge Solis admitted to emptying out one of his two guns Saturday evening, killing 32-year-old Brewster, who was responding to a domestic violence call on 47th Street and Avenue I in East Houston.

“The defendant made a statement along the lines of had people come outside when he was fleeing that he would have killed them as well,” said Harris County prosecutor John Brewer.

Solis’ attorneys claim he suffers from mental illness.

“You know the obvious question to us becomes how does a mentally ill person with a prior domestic conviction get a handgun,” Defense Attorney Anthony Osso said. “So we’ll be looking at that because that’s really a problem for us.”

Solis’ father told KPRC 2 that his son is diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia.

“I don’t have my son anymore," Roberto Solis said. "The devil took him”

Solis’ attorneys plan to file a motion to prevent anyone from visiting their client in jail and say they’re confident Solis will get a fair trial.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2020.