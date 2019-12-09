Body of slain HPD Sgt. Christopher Brewster transported to funeral home

HOUSTON – The body of murdered Houston police sergeant Christopher Brewster was transported from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences building to a northwest Houston funeral home Monday morning.

Brewster, 32, was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon after responding to a domestic violence call in east Houston. A 9-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, Brewster was promoted to sergeant 9 months ago. He has worked on various HPD patrol divisions and the Gang and Major Offenders Divisions.

WATCH: Casket of fallen Houston officer saluted as his body arrives at Medical Examiner’s Office

The fallen sergeant’s body was escorted to the Pat H. Foley & Company funeral home at 1200 West 34th Street by Houston police commanders and officers.

A visitation for Brewster will be on Wednesday but a time is yet to be announced. His funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Brewster is survived by a wife, his parents and his sister. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the department is supporting Brewster’s family.

Prosecutors said the man accused of killing Brewster, 25-year-old Arturo Solis, confessed to the shooting the sergeant. Solis is expected to be in court on Monday morning.