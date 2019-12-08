WATCH: Casket of fallen Houston officer saluted as his body arrives at Medical Examiner’s Office

HOUSTON – Comrades of Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster saluted as the casket carrying his body arrived at the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office late Saturday night.

According to Houston police Chief Art Acevedo, Brewster was shot several times about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Avenue I while confronting a man believed to have been involved in a domestic violence incident earlier in the evening. The man was later arrested after fleeing the scene of the shooting, Acevedo said.

Acevedo said Brewster called for help and was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

With lights flashing, more than a dozen Houston Police Department cruisers and motorcycles escorted a van that was carrying Brewster’s body to the Medical Examiner’s Office about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers lined the walkway leading into the office. They stood at attention and saluted as the flag-draped casket was brought into the building. Acevedo placed his hand on the casket as he walked alongside it.