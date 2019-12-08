Who is Arturo Solis?

HOUSTON – The man accused of killing a Houston police officer Saturday night has a rap sheet that dates back more than five years.

Arturo Solis, 25, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster. According to Houston police Chief Art Acevedo, Brewster was shot several times by Solis when Brewster was confronting him about an earlier domestic violence call. Solis fled the scene, Acevedo said.

RELATED READ: Here’s what we know about HPD Sgt. Christopher Brewster

Acevedo said although Brewster was mortally wounded, the sergeant radioed a description of the gunman during his call for help. Solis fled the scene, but authorities set up a perimeter and arrested him as he was jumping fences about a block away, Acevedo said.

Here is a closer look at his criminal history, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

2014

According to a criminal history search provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Solis’s first arrest happened Oct. 13, 2014, in Manvel, Texas. He was charged with criminal mischief and pleaded guilty a little less than a year later, and the court ordered him confined for 20 days, according to the report.

2015

Solis was arrested by Houston police Aug. 11, 2015, and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to the DPS report. He pleaded guilty to that charged two days later and was ordered confined for 70 days, according to the report.

2016

According to DPS, Solis was arrested by Houston police on March 1, 2016, and charged with evading arrest or detention. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 3, 2016, and was ordered confined for 30 days, according to the report.

He was arrested and charged with harassment by Pearland police on Aug. 31, 2016, according to the DPS report. He pleaded guilty to that charge on Sept. 22, 2016, and was ordered confined for 60 days and was given credit for 22 days of time served, according to the report.

2017

Webster police arrested Solis on Jan 7, 2017, and charged him with burglary of a vehicle, according to the DPS. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail for that crime, according to the report.